Captain Amarinder Singh to visit Paramjit’s family on Sunday

Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh will begin his two-day tour Mahja Sunday afternoon with a visit to the family of martyr Paramjit Singh at village Vain Poin of Tarn Taran district.

No minister from the state government had attended Paramjit’s cremation. It is expected that Captain may make some announcements for the martyr’s family during his visit.

Next, the CM will visit the War Memorial in Amritsar, which was a brainchild of former CM Prakash Singh Badal.

The memorial is still under construction and requires Rs 25 crore more. The previous government had already spent Rs 125 crore on the project and Badal had even inaugurated the under-construction memorial ahead of Assembly polls.

Captain’s next stop will be Golden Temple, which he will visit Monday morning. The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) is all set to honour the CM, who will be accompanied by newly appointed state Congress president Sunil Jakhar.

“We will extend official welcome and honour to CM Captain Amarinder Singh during his visit on Monday. We have been informed he will visit the Golden Temple between 8-9 am,” said SGPC chief secretary Harcharn Singh.

