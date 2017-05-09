Captain Amarinder Singh to clear proposal for monthly financial aid to acid attack victims

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. (File Photo) Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. (File Photo)

The long pending decision to provide financial assistance to victims of acid attacks is all set to get a green signal from Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. The decision will be tabled in the cabinet meeting scheduled on May 17 and would be notified thereafter. If cleared, the victims will get a financial assistance of Rs 8,000 per month. Confirming the same, sources in the Chief Minister’s Office said, “The Chief Minister did not want to delay it further. He wants the benefit to be extended on priority.”

They said it is not yet clear as to how much burden the assistance would cost the state exchequer, “We do not have the total number of victims yet. The state is yet to compile the total number. We will advertise the notification and ask the Deputy Commissioners and Chief Medical Officers of the districts to identify such victims so that they could be given the allowance.”

The proposal to provide financial assistance was formulated by the previous SAD-BJP government after the High Court had directed the Punjab and Haryana governments to pay the allowance to victims following a PIL by a lawyer HC Arora in 2014. While Haryana went ahead with the HC order in 2014, Punjab has been dilly dallying. Arora told The Indian Express that a contempt petition was also filed by him against the Punjab government in the High Court.

