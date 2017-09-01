Captain Amarinder Singh stays away from Beant Singh’s anniversary event

Several Punjab ministers and Congress MLAs paid homage to former chief minister Beant Singh on his death anniversary, in Chandigarh Thursday. Express Several Punjab ministers and Congress MLAs paid homage to former chief minister Beant Singh on his death anniversary, in Chandigarh Thursday. Express

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh stayed away from former CM late Beant Singh on his death anniversary observed at Beant Singh Memorial here on Thursday. A statement by the government said Amarinder had to appear in a Mohali court in connection with a case and hence, he could not make it. However, this is not for the first time that Amarinder has stayed away from Beant Singh’s death anniversary function.

Cabinet ministers Brahm Mohindra, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Manpreet Badal, Tript Rajinder Bajwa, Sadhu Singh Dharamsot and Charanjit Singh Channi paid homage to Beant Singh. Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Sunil Jakhar and a large number of party MLAs also paid rich tributes to the former chief minister. Members of Beant’s family, including his son Tej Prakash, daughter Gurkanwal Kaur and grandsons Gurkirat and Ravneet Singh Bittu (MP), joined the state-level function organised by the Punjab government.

A government statement said that though Amarinder could not personally attend the event on account of a court appearance, he recalled Beant’s sacrifice for Punjab and its people. “Beant Singh’s contribution to peace and harmony in the state would forever remain etched in the hearts and minds of the people of Punjab. His assassination was a dark day in the state’s history but his sacrifice paved the way for eventual freedom from terrorism.” it said.

Amarinder’s political secretary Captain Sandeep Sandhu laid the wreath at the memorial on his behalf.

