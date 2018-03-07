Captain Amarinder Singh spots illegal mining from chopper, orders crackdown

Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh) Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

A massive crackdown was launched in Nawanshahr and Jalandhar districts after Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh spotted illegal mining activity being carried out on the Sutlej river bed while flying over the area in a chopper on way to Kartarpur in Jalandhar. The CM’s intervention comes amid allegations of illegal mining against several Congress leaders and inaction of the civil and police administration.

Following the CM’s orders, the Nawanshahr district and police administration seized 21 poclain machines, 5 JCBs along with 30 tippers (trucks) and a tractor trolley from village Malikpur. Raveen Thukral , media advisor to the CM, tweeted on CM’s official twitter handle: “On way to Kartarpur @Capt_Amarinder spots JCB machines evidently engaged in illegal mining on Sutlej banks in Phillaur (Jalandhar) & Rahon (Nawanshahr). He has ordered probe & asked concerned DCs and SSPs to seize the equipment. Also assured that responsibility will be fixed.”

The Chief Minister was flying to Kartarpur to dedicate to the nation the second phase of the Jang-e-Memorial monument when he spotted the blatantly illegal activity, largely in the Rahon area of Nawanshahr and also in Phillaur (Jalandhar). Amarinder immediately asked the helicopter pilot to fly lower and take a sortie around the river banks. With the sortie confirming his suspicions, he then ordered probe.

The CM also issued directions to DCs and SSPs of the districts concerned to crack down on the activity and seize the equipment, said the spokesperson. He further ordered that a detailed investigation be carried out to fix responsibility, followed by stern action against those found guilty.

The CM also instructed the DGP to expedite the formulation of a comprehensive strategy in coordination with the Mining Department and the district administration across the state to curb the illegal activity, a state government spokesperson said. A few weeks ago, Punjab Congress Chief Sunil Jakhar and minister Navjot Sidhu had admitted that illegal mining was still on.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App