Captain Amarinder Singh shuffles old pack, appoints new chief cecretary, intelligence chief

Punjab Congress President Captain Amarinder Singh. (File Photo) Punjab Congress President Captain Amarinder Singh. (File Photo)

In a first major shake-up in bureaucracy and police after Captain Amarinder Singh assumed office as the Chief Minister on Thursday, as many as 15 top IAS officers, including the Chief Secretary, and as many as 17 IPS officers, including the state’s intelligence chief, were shifted.

In a reshuffle of 20 more IAS officers, 18 were posted as deputy commissioners.

1984-batch IAS officer Karan Avtar Singh has been appointed as new Chief Secretary, replacing Kaushal, who now goes as Director General of Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Public Administration (MGSIPA).

Gurkirat Kirpal Singh (2001-batch IAS officer) has been posted as Special Principal Secretary to the CM, while PCS officer Amrit Kaur Gill was appointed as Deputy Principal Secretary to the CM.

Dinkar Gupta, a 1987-batch IPS officer, has been appointed as ADGP intelligence, in place of 1992-batch IPS officer Gaurav Yadav, who has been transferred as ADGP (Administration).

Himmat Singh, one of the seniormost IAS officers of Punjab cadre who is considered close to Amarinder, has been appointed as Special Chief Secretary and given the charge of Horticulture Department.

Nirmaljit Singh Kalsi has been appointed as Additional Chief Secretary (Home Affairs and Justice) and KBS Sidhu has been appointed as Additional Chief Secretary, Revenue and Rehabilitation.

Anurag Aggarwal has been appointed Financial Commissioner of Taxation and Vivek Pratap Singh Excise and Taxation Commissioner.

Satish Chandra, though relieved of the Taxation charge, will continue to serve as Additional Chief Secretary, Finance. Considering that annual budget is round the corner, the government is unlikely to transfer him.

S K Sandhu, who was Principal Secretary to former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, has been transferred to the Social Security Department as Additional Chief Secretary. Tejvir Singh, another Punjab-cadre IAS officer considered close to Amarinder who was on central deputation, will be the new PS to the Chief Minister.

Raji P Srivastava, Principal Secretary (Personnel), has been shifted to MGSIPA as Director and Krishan Kumar, Secretary (Expenditure), has been given additional charge of Personnel department.

In police reshuffle, Naunihal Singh has been posted as IG Border Zone, Amritsar, Dr Naresh Arora as IG Crime, Kunwar Vijat Pratap Singh as Ludhiana Police Commissioner, Nilabh Kishore as IG Special Task Force and Jatinder Singh Aulakh as IG Law and Order-I.

New Senior Superintendents of Police have been appointed in as many as 12 districts. Among them are six PPS officers, the non-cadre officers who have been posted as SSPs, the cadre post. Twenty-four PPS officers in all have been given new postings.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now