Captain Amarinder Singh seeks one-time farm loan waiver from Prime Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has again urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a one-time debt waiver for the farmers in the state. The CM, in a letter to the PM on Thursday, has sought immediate intervention of the Centre to avoid any socio-economic unrest in the rural areas, said a statement by the government.

Amarinder was quoted as saying that despite repeated requests, the response so far has not been encouraging. “With continued debt stress, the number of farmer suicides is increasing and there is widespread resentment amongst them,” the statement quoted Amarinder.

The chief minister pointed out that the state government, on its part, had decided to provide an institutional loan waiver of Rs 2 lakh to all the marginal and small farmers, having availed loan up to Rs 2 lakh, and a relief of Rs 2 lakh to marginal farmers having outstanding loans of more than Rs 2 lakh. This, he said, would provide a relief of total debt waiver of approximately Rs 9500 crore to 8.75 lakh farmers having about 10.21 lakh crop loan accounts. So far, an amount of Rs.999.67 crore had been disbursed as relief to about 2.02 lakh farmers, he added. ens

