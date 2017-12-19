Captain Amarinder Singh orders release of Rs 23 crore for expansion of Sohana-Landran road

At Landran T-point in Mohali. Express Archives At Landran T-point in Mohali. Express Archives

CHIEF MINISTER Amarinder Singh on Monday ordered the Finance Department to immediately release Rs 23 crore for expansion of the Sohana-Landran-Chunni road while directing his Chief Principal Secretary to issue instructions for urgent completion of all pending development projects in the state.

Chairing a meeting to review the functioning and ongoing projects of building and road wing of the Public Works Department (PWD), the Chief Minister assured that all required funds would be provided for development works. He ordered the Finance Department to make available the necessary funds for decongestion of Landran junction.

Underscoring the importance of strengthening the quality control mechanisms in order to rejuvenate the engineering department, the CM accepted a proposal by the department to undertake a study to ascertain the feasibility of a World Bank concept report on capacity building enhancement in procurement, engineering and integration of all engineering processes in the state.

He also agreed to have a relook at the state notification on felling of trees along state highways, causing road projects to be stalled. The government will take up the matter with NGT, he said. Earlier, PWD Secretary Hussan Lal informed the CM about the pending four-laning of Jalandhar-Hoshiarpur due to ban imposed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on cutting of trees on both sides of the highways.

Underlining the need to urgently upgrade the existing road infrastructure in the state, the CM directed the officials to focus on sustainable improvement in the overall road travel experience of commuters. He also ordered his Finance Secretary to ensure streamlining of all engineering processes to prevent any duplicity in projects.

Amarinder ordered stringent compliance with all engineering guidelines for ensuring earthquake-resistant design structures in all government buildings projects.

On the issue of linking of major cities of Punjab with ring roads, Amarinder asked officials to come up with a plan and submit a proposal. Such connectivity would act as a great impetus for the overall development of business and industry, he added.

The CM also reviewed the progress of other ongoing projects, including four-laning of Zirakpur-Patiala, Patiala-Sangrur-Bathinda, Sangrur-Patran, Amritsar-Harike-Faridkot-Bathinda roads. The PWD secretary also informed the CM about the completion of more than 92 per cent of repair works of 1,838 kms of link roads at a cost of Rs 219 crore and special repair of 86 works of 840 km of plan roads.

