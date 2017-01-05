Captain Amarinder Singh misguiding ex-servicemen: SAD

Punjab Congress President Captain Amarinder Singh. (File Photo) Punjab Congress President Captain Amarinder Singh. (File Photo)

The ruling Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Thursday lashed out at Punjab Congress chief Capt Amarinder Singh for misleading ex-servicemen by announcing a “so-called” agenda for the welfare of the defence personnel in the state. SAD secretary and spokesman Daljit Singh Cheema said it was surprising that Amarinder was “making false, misleading and baseless promises” on issues outside the purview of any chief minister.

He questioned the PPCC chief how can any state leader take a decision on OROP when defence issues are directly dealt by the Centre. Cheema said a majority of the issues contained in the “so-called agenda are totally false and devoid of truth.” Cheema asked Amarinder to specify what he has done for ex soldiers when he served as the chief minister of the state.

He alleged the PPCC chief miserably failed to formulate and implement a single policy for welfare of ex-servicemen. Cheema reminded Amarinder that it was the NDA government at the Centre which has taken decisions to benefit ex-soldiers – including the one on implementing the OROP.