Captain Amarinder Singh meets top officials, reviews security measures

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

Punjab scaled up security measures in the state on the eve of a bandh call by Dalit organisation after after Chief Minister Amarinder Singh reviewed the security arrangements with top police and administrative officials here on Sunday evening.

The review was followed by a video conference by the Chief Secretary with the Deputy Commissioners and other senior officials of all the districts, according to a government statement.

Amarinder gave strict orders to police and security forces to deal with any attempt to disturb the peace and harmony in the state with an iron hand. He also reiterated his appeal to the organisations that have called the bandh in protest against the dilution of the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act not to obstruct transport movement in the state or cause any harassment to commuters. The Chief Minister, however, urged the protestors not to take the law in their own hands and, in particular, not to impede transport movement in any way. With Punjab a key route for transportation of essential provisions to the armed forces at the borders, any disruption on the highways could seriously hamper the supply of the necessary supplies, he said.

Noting that the Government of India had already announced its decision to file a review petition against the Supreme Court verdict, the Chief Minister said the SC/ST community should defer its protest till the final decision on the petition comes. Meanwhile, the Department of Home Affairs, Justice and Jails has issued a notification authorising all the District Magistrates in the state to declare any place to be a Special Jail under the Punjab Jail Manual.

The government has also appointed Special Executive Magistrates for the maintenance of law and order, up to April 3, 2018, in their respective districts under section 21 of the CrPC.

