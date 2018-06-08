Captain Amarinder Singh govt to compensate Punjabi settlers hit by violence in Shillong

Punjabi Lane in Shillong (Photo: Abhishek Saha) Punjabi Lane in Shillong (Photo: Abhishek Saha)

The government of Punjab will provide compensation to Punjabi settlers, whose shops were gutted in recent violence in Shillong, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said here Thursday. Amarinder met four member delegation headed by state Cooperation Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on their return from the strife-torn areas of Shillong. A government statement quoted him saying that the Punjab government will also assist the settlers in the completion of an under construction community-run school.

The CM added that his government will also provide legal guidance to the affected families, if required, and he would speak to his counterpart in Meghalaya and the Union Home Minister and request them to take all possible steps to instil confidence in the Punjabi settlers.

Briefing the Chief Minister about the visit, Sukhjinder Randhawa said besides the Meghalaya Chief Minister, they had met the Chief Secretary, the DGP and the chairman of the “Syiem of Mylliem and Durbar”. They said that while the local Gurudwara and the school run by the Punjabi community had not been damaged, two shops and two vehicles belonging to the Punjabi settlers had been burnt, the statement said.

He said that these Punjabi families had been staying there for the last 150 years and their proposed relocation from the main market area of Shillong to any other place would adversely impact their livelihood. He said that the state government should await the decision of the competent court before any fresh proposal is made to shift or relocate the Punjabi settlers from the land in question.

As per the statement, Randhawa also stated that during their meeting with the chairman of the “Syiem of Mylliem and Durbar”, the committee had requested him to expeditiously decide the appeals pending before the Council in compliance of the High Court orders after giving due opportunity to the settlers of presenting their case. He said that the chairman had assured the committee that he would decide the cases in a time-bound manner.

