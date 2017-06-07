Captain Amarinder Singh government’s maiden budget session from Jun 14

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (File photo) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (File photo)

The Punjab government will hold the budget session its from June 14 to June 23, with the presentation of the annual budget for 2017-18 on June 20. This was decided in Chandigarh on Wednesday at a meeting of the Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, an official spokesman said.

The Cabinet decided to recommend to the Punjab Governor summoning of the second session of the assembly from June 14 to June 23, the official said. The discussion on the Governor’s address would be held on June 16 and June 19, as per the schedule approved by the Cabinet.

The Chief Minister has already indicated that several important decisions, with financial implications, will be announced during the budget session to fulfill some key poll

promises of his government. Singh had recently said at an event that a whopping 140 decisions had already been taken by his government, while promises involving financial issues had perforce to be deferred till the budget session.

He reiterated his commitment to ensuring implementation of every single promise made by his party in the run-up to the assembly elections.

