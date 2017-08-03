‘Captain Amarinder Singh conveyed to my friend to ask me to go slow’

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh. (File/Photo) Punjab CM Amarinder Singh. (File/Photo)

Punjab’s Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu said Wednesday that the Chief Minister had got it “conveyed to him that he should go slow.” Responding to a question at a press conference, Sidhu said, “Two days after news appeared in a section of media that I was advised by CMO to slow down, the CM conveyed to my friend Bunny Sandhu to advise me to go slow.” Sidhu was asked if his “speed” was not liked by his seniors in the government. “I was not contacted directly. I told Bunny I would meet the CM,” Sidhu said.

Talking about Fastway Cable Network, which he has been accusing of tax evasion, Sidhu said, “”I will take it up in the cabinet. The ball is in the court of CM and my cabinet colleagues.”

Raveen Thukral, media advisor of Amarinder, said the CM has never talked to anyone nor has he got it conveyed to Sidhu that he should go slow. “The CM’s stand on FW is very clear. The government would not indulge in vendetta and any irregularities, if found, will be dealt with strongly.”

