Captain Amarinder Singh attacking Sajjan at Gandhi family’s behest: Akalis

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. Express photo by Sumit Malhotra Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. Express photo by Sumit Malhotra

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) today attacked Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh alleging that his statements against Canadian Defence Minister Harjit Singh Sajjan showed he was executing the orders of the “Gandhi family”. Senior SAD leaders and MPs Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, Balwinder Singh Bhundur and Prem Singh Chandumajra said that a resolution was passed by the Ontario legislature recently terming the 1984 anti-Sikh riots as Genocide.

The Gandhi family hand in the sordid humiliation of Canadian defence Minister Sajjan could be gauged from the fact that it had most to lose from the 1984 mass murder incidents being termed as genocide, they alleged.

They alleged that former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi had “instigated the violence after the assassination of his mother” by saying that earth shakes when a big tree falls.

The Gandhi family has tried to downplay this “detestable legacy” but now faces the prospect of being exposed worldwide with other countries and parliaments also likely to accept the ’84 violence as genocide, they said.

It is for this reason that the Gandhi family has directed Amarinder to strike out against Punjabi origin representatives in Ontario’s legislature who were instrumental in getting this resolution passed, they claimed.

Terming these representatives as “Khalistanis” is a “diversionary tactic” to take away attention from the fact that people would now question the direct role of the Gandhi family in this genocide, the SAD MPs added.

They demanded that Amarinder Should answer clearly whether the 1984 violence was genocide or not?

“Your answer will be self-explanatory and tell whether you are with the Sikh community or a stooge of the Gandhi family,” they said.

“You are the chief minister of Punjab and represent the State in the Punjabi diaspora also. How can you equate Sajjan’s visit with revival of terrorism in Punjab. In fact it is you who is guilty of having a hand in the revival of the Khalistan movement in Canada,” they said.

Attacking Amarinder, they alleged that he had shared the stage with Khalistanis at the Dixcy gurdwara during his earlier stint as the chief minister of Punjab.

“You cannot publically humiliate a visiting Sikh dignitary of Punjabi origin so wantonly and then claim you alone are right and everyone else is wrong. Let bygones be bygones. Welcome Sajjan wholeheartedly and give him the respect he deserves,” they added.

