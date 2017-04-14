Captain Amarinder claims SAD, AAP indulging in misleading propaganda

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. (File Photo) Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. (File Photo)

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh who has refused to meet Canadian Defence Minister Harjit Singh Sajjan on his upcoming visit to India today dubbed criticism by opponents as “misleading propaganda”.

“The reactions showed that these organisations, including the Shiromani Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC), the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), were completely lacking in national pride,” he claimed.

The chief minister said that the state government regularly tracked and monitored the activities of ‘Khalistani’ sympathisers and others having any links to extremist forces inimical to India.

“Our assessments and decisions are based on these reports”, Amarinder said.

The chief minister reiterated that while he was ready to provide security and protocol treatment to Sajjan, during his proposed visit to India later this month, there was no question of him meeting the Canadian minister.

The Punjab chief minister said that the security and protocol treatment to be provided to Sajjan, when he visits Punjab, would be at par with what would be accorded to the Indian defence minister on a visit to Canada.

“It will be neither more nor less, while keeping in view the threat perceptions against Sajjan”, the Chief Minister added.

Captain Amarinder also came down heavily on the Shiromani Gurdwara Prabhandak Committee (SGPC) for their criticism of his stance, saying the religious body, which claims to protect the interests of Sikhs and the ethos of Sikhism, seemed to have forgotten the treatment meted out to its leaders by hardliners in Canada.

“Do they have no sense of pride?,” he asked, adding that those opposing his principled stand on the issue were encouraging Khalistani sympathizers, thus fanning the possibility of the revival of Sikh extremism.

Countering SAD leader Sukhbir Singh Badal’s statement dubbing him as “anti-Sikh”, the Chief Minister said the the opposition party leader was trying to mislead the people through propaganda.

Captain Amarinder said that he had not expressed antagonism towards Sikhs settled in Canada but only towards a miniscule population which is sympathetic towards the ‘Khalistani’ tendencies.

I have always been proud of the achievements of Sikhs settled abroad and held them in high esteem, he said.

Reacting to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira statement on the issue, Punjab Power and Irrigation Minister and senior Congress leader Rana Gurjit Singh said AAP’s own Khalistani sympathies had already been exposed in the run-up to the Punjab assembly elections.

Alleging that Khaira himself had been going around the US and Canada to collect funds for his party from Khalistani sympathizers, the minister demanded a probe by the Enforcement Department and the Income Tax Department into the matter.

Rana pointed out that several Sikh Liberals in Canada had quit Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party alleging hijacking of the party by World Sikh Organization (WSO), which is known to have strong Khalistani leanings.

Sajjan’s father Kundan Sajjan is, in fact, a veteran WSO board member, he further observed, adding that Canadian media had been quite vocal in highlighting the protests of such Sikh Liberals against the perceived extremist leanings of some of the ministers in the Trudeau cabinet as well as members of his party.

