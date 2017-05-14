Capital will be made mosquito-free: Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal (PTI photo) Arvind Kejriwal (PTI photo)

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Saturday said the capital will be made mosquito-free and directed authorities to make a comprehensive plan for the same. “Delhi will be made mosquito-free. We will have to get rid of mosquito-borne diseases. It will be made a people’s movement. It is only possible with people’s participation,” Kejriwal tweeted.

The CM issued the directions during a high-level meeting with officials from the three municipal corporations and the Delhi government to review their preparedness to tackle vector-borne diseases, such as chikungunya and dengue during and after the monsoon season.

“All stakeholders — Delhi government, civic agencies and all others concerned — need to work in close coordination to ensure a mosquito-free Delhi this year. Steps are taken every year to provide treatment to those who suffer from vector-borne diseases. But this year, the stress has to be on prevention of breeding of mosquitoes,” he said.

Ahead of the MCD polls last month, Kejriwal had said that people would have only themselves to blame if they voted for the BJP and their children fell prey to dengue. Briefing the media about the meeting, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said the CM has also directed all government hospitals to increase beds by 20 per cent for the treatment of fever patients. He added that Kejriwal has directed officials to set up a call centre, where people can get information about the availability of beds in a hospital. During the meeting, the civic agencies said they will take precautionary measures such as household visits to check mosquito breeding points, desilting of drains to prevent water logging during monsoon and spreading awareness among residents on the dangers of mosquito breeding at home — especially in water coolers and flower pots — and in nearby areas. They addedthat they will also conduct surprise inspections in areas under their jurisdiction.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Satyendar Jain informed stakeholders that all Delhi government hospitals are being directed to prepare extra beds and ensure sufficient stock of medicines to cope with the rush. “Keeping in mind the experience of recent years, maximum prices of tests by private labs will be capped and fever clinics will be functional,” Jain said. MLAs have been asked to coordinate with all medical superintendents of Delhi government hospitals, sources at the meeting said.

The CM asked for an inter-state meeting with officials of NCR states to ensure coordinated efforts for prevention of mosquito breeding during and after monsoon. He also wrote to Union Health Minister J P Nadda requesting him to reserve 10 per cent of beds in central government-run hospitals for dengue and chikungunya patients. Last month, L-G Anil Baijal had stressed on the need for the Delhi government to be prepared for a possible dengue and chikungunya outbreak.

(With PTI inputs)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now