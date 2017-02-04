Capital top priority, not neglected: AAP

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI File Photo) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI File Photo)

As the Opposition BJP and Congress parties attacked the AAP leadership for “deserting” Delhi to campaign in the poll-bound states, the party hit back saying that governance in Delhi has not been “hampered” and the capital continues to be its “top priority”.

“When the party assigns any leader some responsibility, it is for them to fulfill that. While the top leadership of our party has been campaigning in poll-bound states, they have not for once neglected their duties in Delhi. When Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been away, the Deputy CM has been around.

As for our ministers, they have been out on a rotation-based schedule. At any given time, there were some ministers and top leaders present in Delhi to oversee governance. Delhi has been our highest priority,” Dilip Pandey, AAP Delhi unit convenor, said.

“The allegations being levelled by the Opposition is proof of their frustration with their imminent defeat in Punjab. It is ironical for the BJP and Congress to make such allegations when their own top leadership is busy canvassing in poll-bound states. How is it that their governance is not affected?” he said.

While all AAP cabinet ministers reported back to work in the Delhi secretariat, Kejriwal, however, will remain in Chandigarh till Sunday.