Capital gets ‘ground-to-air security’ for Republic Day

Ahead of the Republic Day parade, the capital has been brought under “ground-to-air security cover” in view of intelligence reports that a terror attack could be conducted via air.

Thousands of armed personnel have been keeping a tight vigil for Republic Day celebrations and police are using anti-drone technology to thwart any aerial attack. “In view of recent intelligence inputs about banned terror outfits, especially LeT, plotting to use helicopter charter services and charter flights to launch attack through air, Delhi Police and other security agencies are on alert,” a senior police officer said.

Watch What Else Is making News

“The Central and New Delhi region will have nearly 70,000 security personnel drawn from Delhi Police and central security forces guarding every nook and corner. Apart from this, security personnel will be stationed atop tall buildings with anti-aircraft guns. CCTV cameras have been installed and control rooms have been set up to monitor the feed from the cameras,” the officer added.

Various security layers have been put in place and Delhi Police personnel, along with paramilitary and NSG commandos, have been deployed. An advisory, which has been issued to security agencies, states that “it is imperative for the security forces to be familiar with the range of threats for devising appropriate counter means” since the use of conventional weapons by terrorist and criminal groups is part of an ongoing process to develop new techniques and tactics.

Sources said all security agencies have been informed that there is a strong possibility that “terrorists may use uniform of security forces for fidayeen attack” and there should be adequate arrangements made for identification and frisking of personnel who are part of the celebration. Marketplaces have been put on tight vigil, and Delhi Police teams are carrying out security audits of key market areas.

Apart from deployment of armed personnel at strategic points, police have also ensured that CCTV cameras are installed at key locations.

Meetings are also being held to decide the security arrangements.