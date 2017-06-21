CAPF troops undertake yoga at borders, Naxal-hit areas

ITBP jawans doing Yoga at nearly 18000 feet in Ladakh in -25 degrees (ANI Photo) ITBP jawans doing Yoga at nearly 18000 feet in Ladakh in -25 degrees (ANI Photo)

Lakhs of central armed police forces (CAPF) troops on Wednesday held special sessions and performed yogic asanas to mark the International Day of Yoga (IDY). The personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) performed yoga at their various posts along the China border, including at a high-altitude location in Ladakh and at a border post at the height of 14,000-feet in Arunachal Pradesh.

The Border Security Force (BSF), that guards Indian borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh, undertook early morning yoga sessions to mark the third IDY at its forward posts, while a contingent of its senior officials did the special exercises led by Director General K K Sharma at its camp here.

Last year, the BSF had replaced its daily physical training exercises with yoga across all its units. Similarly, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) that guards airports and other vital infrastructure, undertook yoga sessions at all its 336 units in the country led by one at the forces’ headquarters here.

#WATCH ITBP jawans doing Yoga at nearly 18000 feet in Ladakh in -25 degrees #InternationalYogaDay pic.twitter.com/YvSGqpQnxF — ANI (@ANI_news) June 21, 2017

CISF chief O P Singh and other senior officials participated in the session. The commandos of the National Security Guard (NSG) participated in yoga at their garrison in Manesar near here and at the five hubs of the counter-terror force located in Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Gandhinagar.

The personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) also demonstrated their yoga skills at their various battalion units across the country even as the main event was held at the Nehru Park here. “NDRF rescuers practiced various yogic asanas, dhyan and pranayams on common Yoga protocol for IDY issued by Ministry of AYUSH under qualified Yoga instructors,” a home ministry statement said.

Troops of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the mainstay for internal security duties, held yoga sessions at their remote locations in Naxal violence-hit areas and also in the Kashmir valley. The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), that guards Indian frontiers with Nepal and Bhutan, had yoga sessions at its field locations along the two borders besides one at its camp here in Delhi.

“About 30,000 personnel of CAPFs participated in yoga demonstration organised in various state capitals and other cities. Also, about three lakh personnel did yoga at their respective locations,” the statement added. A number of CAPF troops also participated in the main yoga event in Lucknow which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

