Capable of repaying debt, Maharashtra MLA doesn’t want his loan waived

Responding to Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil’s appeal to well-to-do farmers in the state to not avail the blanket loan waiver, an MLA of the ruling BJP’s ally Rashtriya Samaj Paksha on Tuesday said he didn’t want his loan waived. The Rashtriya Samaj Paksha was part of the BJP-led “Mahayuti” (grand alliance) formed ahead of the 2014 assembly elections. RSP president Mahadev Jankar is currently a minister of state in the Devendra Fadnavis government.

The party MLA Rahul Kul, who represents Daund constituency in Pune district, has written a letter to the revenue minister, stating that he be excluded from the waiver.

Against the backdrop of farmers’ protests, the state government Sunday gave an in-principle approval to a complete but conditional loan waiver, a prominent demand of cultivators.

However, in order to limit the scale of the waiver, which the government has to fund from its own resources, rich farmers are likely to be excluded from the ambit of the write-off.

Patil had urged that farmers who have additional sources of income or are paying income tax should not avail the loan waiver and give it (loan waiver) back on lines of the domestic LPG gas subsidy.

“I am a farmer and have been periodically repaying the instalments of money borrowed by me. I will continue to do so in future as well. I thus request you to exempt me from the loan waiver scheme,” Kul stated.

He told reporters that he had borrowed a loan of Rs 20 lakh for his farm practices.

“My family is financially capable to repay the loan. Hence, I have sought exclusion from the loan waiver as appealed by the revenue minister,” he said.

