Capable of banning cow slaughter, beef consumption in Goa in next two years: VHP

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad today said that it is capable of imposing a total ban on cow slaughter and consumption of beef in Goa in next couple of years, without the government’s help.

A senior VHP functionary Radha Krishna Manori, the organisation will impose the ban in the state with the help of the Bajrang Dal and the Durga Vahini activists.

“Like elsewhere in the country, in Goa, too, we are awakening people against the cow slaughter and eating beef. You will have to wait for another one or two years and our Bajrang Dal and Durga Vahini workers will stop cow slaughter in the state,” he told reporters in Vasco town near here.

Manori was in Vasco to address an event on the issue of construction of Ram Temple at Ayodhya.

“The VHP will not require the help of any government to stop cow slaughter or beef eating, as our wings – Bajrang Dal and Durga Vahini – are capable enough to do it,” he said.

He said that the Hindus worship cow as a “mother” and his organisation strongly professes ‘dharma raksha’, which also includes ‘gau raksha’.

“VHP is stopping cow slaughter through Bajrang Dal and Durga Vahini. We are not demanding anything from the government,” he added.

“VHP is strong enough to get done the things which it wants. Why won’t it (cow slaughter) stop? It has to stop,” he commented referring to the beef ban.

“We will do what the Hindu society wants. We will not allow cow slaughter or allow anyone to eat beef in Goa,” he added.

