Time to end cap politics in Himachal, says CM Jai Ram Thakur

Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur (file photo) Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur (file photo)

JUST A day after he stressed the need for the branding of products such as Himachali cap, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur Sunday said the “time has come to bid farewell to cap politics in the state.” He claimed that he had stopped wearing such caps, which were seen as a symbol of political divisions between the BJP and Congress and also the areas – old and new Himachal.

In Solan to inaugurate the 18th All India Police Lawn Tennis Championship, Thakur said “In Himachal, political loyalties are denoted by the colour of caps. Former chief minister Virbhadra Singh and his supporters would wear caps with green bands whereas BJP leaders and supporters sported caps with maroon-coloured bands.

Over the years, the two colours had come to symbolise the two different political alignments, said the Chief Minister.

Thakur said he himself won’t indulge in cap politics, adding that he preferred that the caps be seen as an inseparable part of Himachali culture and not as a symbol of regional divide.

The Chief Minister said the budget for 2018-19 was round the corner and after the budget session, the opposition Congress will itself see much change in the working of the government, he told BJP workers at Solan

rest house.

As many as 120 participants from 24 states participated in the police tournament. Earlier, Director-General of Police S R Mardi welcomed and felicitated Thakur.

