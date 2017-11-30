Can’t lay down guidelines for police probe into dowry cases: Supreme Court

Representational Image Representational Image

Dealing with a petition concerning Section 498A (anti-dowry law), the Supreme Court on Wednesday said it could not lay down guidelines for police investigation in criminal cases even if there is misuse of the law.

“(Section) 498A is an IPC offence. How anyone can lay down guidelines for it, I don’t understand,” Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra observed when the petition filed by NGO Nyayadhar came up for hearing.

The bench, including Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, said that Section 498A was a cognizable offence and the law lays down a procedure to probe such cases.

If allowed, then “tomorrow one will say please make guidelines for section 354 IPC (molestation),” the CJI added.

If the law was being misused, “we can say they should not involve people who are in no way connected, for example children,” the CJI said. “But we can’t say how the police should proceed. This would amount to creating a jurisdiction beyond the statute,” the bench observed.

Taking note of growing instances of misuse of the anti-dowry law, a two-judge bench of the apex court comprising Justices A K Goel and U U Lalit had in July this year ordered that there shall be no automatic arrests in case of complaints of dowry harassments. The complaints were first to be referred to a three-member Family Welfare Committee to be formed by the District Legal Services Authority in every district. Police should act only on receipt of the committee report, it added.

The NGO had moved the court requesting it to enlarge the committee with the inclusion of two women members.

But when the plea came up for hearing before the CJI-led bench on October 13, it expressed disagreement with the two-judge order and said, “We do not agree with the judgment that laid down the guidelines.”

The bench appointed senior advocates V Shekhar and Indu Malhotra to assist it in arriving at a final opinion.

During Wednesday’s hearing, Malhotra urged the bench to stay the direction to form the panel. She said police were not proceeding with complaints against dowry harassment and everything had come to a halt.

But the court did not accept the plea. “We will either overrule it completely or not do it at all,” the bench said, listing the matter for hearing in January third week.

