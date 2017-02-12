Can’t judge patriotism of another: Mohan Bhagwat

Betul: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat addressing Hindu Sammelan in Betul, Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday. PTI Betul: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat addressing Hindu Sammelan in Betul, Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday. PTI

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Saturday that no one has any right to either “measure the other person’s patriotism” or to “pass any judgments” on it. “Doosre ki bhakti naapne ka adhikar kisi ko nahin hai… mujhe bhi nahin hai. Koi apne aap ko is desh ka karta-dharta, kuchch bhi maane, to bhi vo kisi ki deshbhakti kitni hai, ye naap nahin sakta. Ya naap kar is pe bol nahin sakta (No one has the right to measure anyone’s patriotism… I too don’t have the right. Even those who may feel they are running the show in cannot measure anyone’s patriotism. Or pass judgment on it),” Bhagwat said at a book release.

The RSS chief, who recently said that every person born in India is a Hindu, also said patriotism doesn’t have existence on own. “For it may mortally perish or just not exist. Patriotism does not have an ego of own,” he said at the launch of the book by journalist Vijay Manohar Tiwari.