Can’t identify cop who misbehaved with JNU protesters: Police

Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal.

The cop who allegedly misbehaved with female JNU students during a protest demonstration could not be identified, the police has informed the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW). The women’s panel had last November issued a notice to Delhi Police seeking explanation for alleged misbehaviour by cops including “groping” and “physical abuse” of girls when they were participating in a protest over missing JNU student Najeeb Ahmad.

“While picture of a cop groping a girl was splashed across all papers, Delhi police has informed us that the said male officer visible in the photograph is not traceable and his identity cannot be ascertained,” DCW Chief Swati Maliwal said.

Maliwal has written a letter to Special Commissioner of Police, Women Safety, saying the response is “unacceptable”.

“It appears that no standard protocols are in place in Delhi Police to deal with such matters and therefore, such unfortunate incidents continue to occur, most recently in the case of Ramjas College protests,” she said in the letter.

“Further, well-defined protocols need to be formulated to ensure that such digressions by erring police officers do not occur in the future,” she added.

