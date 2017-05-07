Can’t hold Assembly, LS polls together: Meira Kumar

Meira Kumar. Meira Kumar.

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar on Saturday said that it is “not possible” to hold Lok Sabha and Assembly elections simultaneously since the election process involves a large number of security personnel to “organise it in a free and fair manner”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier proposed holding simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies.

Speaking on “Challenges of Parliamentary Democracy in India” at an event organised by the Merchant Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Kolkata, Kumar said the “inclusiveness” prevailing in Indian society “must be protected fiercely”. She said caste and democracy cannot coexist.

“Some people are in a position to intimidate the electorate with large groups of people that they have at their disposal,” the Congress leader said.

