Can’t contest in Tripura properly for lack of funds and a traitor, says Mamata

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Express photo) West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Express photo)

Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday blamed lack of funds and a “traitor who has joined the BJP” for the party’s inability to give a tough fight in the Tripura Assembly polls.

The West Bengal Chief Minister was speaking at the extended core committee meeting of Trinamool in Kolkata.

“The first reason why we are unable to contest the Tripura polls properly is because of lack of funds. Some time back, we were able to establish our organisational network in Tripura. But because of a traitor who joined the BJP, we suffered a setback,” she said.

She did not name anyone but political circles believe she meant Mukul Roy, who was in charge of the party in Tripura, under whose leadership a large section of the Congress in Tripura joined Trinamool.

After Roy left Trinamool, a section of the party joined the BJP in Tripura, thus making the Assembly polls a straight fight between the BJP and the Left.

Mamata said: “By now, people have realised that at least Didi will not adopt any policy that will hurt the interests of common people.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App