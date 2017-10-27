Can’t catch Bikram Singh Majithia without evidence, says Captain Amarinder Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh with Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu in Jalandhar Thursday. (Express Photo) Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh with Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu in Jalandhar Thursday. (Express Photo)

After a protest by Congress MLAs and their meeting with Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief Sunil Jakhar demanding action against former Akali minister Bikram Majithia, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday said he personally believed that Bikram Singh Majithia and some other Akali leaders were involved in drug trade in the state, but was waiting for evidence to act against them. Chief Minister said this while replying to questions at a press conference in Jalandhar on Thursday.

Asked why the government couldn’t find concrete proof against Majithia despite being in power for seven months, he said that four government agencies were investigating this case, including ED. He added that his government was ready to assist any investigation against Majithia, but could not take any action till the completion of such probe.

“I personally feel that Majithia and several other Akali leaders are involved in drug trade…but, I cannot catch him (Majithia) without proof,” the CM said. Assuring Congress MLAs who are demanding action the former Akali minister, he reiterated that his government would not spare Majithia or anyone else if they were proved to be guilty. About ordering an inquiry to probe Majithia’s alleged involvement, he said: “I have already formed an Special Task Force (STF) which has been investigating it (drug related cases) and also got several clues which cannot be shared at the moment.”

Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was sitting next to CM in the press conference, had earlier in the day lambasted Majithia and former Deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal and said that the “jija-saala were making false and senseless statements” alleging that there were differences between him and the CM. Sidhu described himself as a loyalist of the CM and said he would remain loyal to Captain Amarinder “as long as blood flows in my veins”.

Asked about the recent killings in Punjab, including that of an RSS leader in Ludhiana, and Congress MP Ravneet Bittu’s claim that people sitting in Canada are behind it, he said that investigations were underway.

CM targets Canadian Sikh leaders

However, the Chief Minister castigated Indian-origin Canadian Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan and newly-elected NDP leader Jagmeet Singh for “trying to whip up communal passions in India with their irresponsible and inflammatory statements.”

“If these two leaders considered themselves Indians, they should not make statements that can fan disharmony and destabilise Punjab, and in fact the whole of India. They should realise that what they say has an adverse effect in India,” said the Chief Minister.

Captain Amarinder categorically ruled out any move to impose pet tax in the state. On power tariff hike, he said that the decision was taken by the regulator, and his government could not interfere in the matter. He also defended the decision to merge government primary schools, saying that it would improve education standards.

Meanwhile, Captain Amarinder categorically said the recommendations of the Advocate General (AG) to set up a regulator for universities in the state is essential to protect the interest of students and was aimed at strengthening the higher education system.

Video of the day

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App