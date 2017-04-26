Can’t be so defensive, step up planned operations, Rajnath Singh tells forces

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (File Photo) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (File Photo)

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday reportedly conveyed his “displeasure” with the brass of the CRPF and Chhattisgarh Police over the killings of 25 paramilitary personnel in Sukma and said the troops should not become so “defensive” in providing security to road construction work that they end up inflicting heavy casualty on themselves. He directed the forces to step up planned operations immediately. In an internal review with Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh, the Union minister also hauled up state government officials and directed Home Ministry’s Special Security Adviser (Left Wing Extremism) K Vijay Kumar and CRPF’s acting Director-General Sudeep Lakhtakia to camp in Raipur for the next two months and devise a strategy to combat Maoist violence. “The Home Minister tasked the two top officials to come up with a blueprint to bring down Maoist violence in the state in the next two months,” said a ministry official who accompanied Rajnath.

Chhattisgarh accounts for more than 35 per cent of Maoist violence, highest among the states affected by Left Wing Extremism. Till April 15, 2017, 110 incidents of Maoist violence, the highest, were recorded that led to at least 45 deaths. The attack in Sukma is the second incident in a span of about a month when Maoists targeted road opening parties of the CRPF and snatched their weapons and wireless sets.

On Tuesday, the Home Ministry also called an urgent review meeting with Chief Ministers of 10 Maoist-affected states, including Chhattisgarh, on May 8. The meeting will be chaired by Rajnath Singh. The central government, while planning to revise its strategy, has also asked district magistrates of 35 worst-affected districts, including Sukma, to be present at the meeting. The agenda, according to ministry officials, includes security and development besides ways to reduce exposure of troops during road construction.

“In the last two instances in Chhattisgarh, CRPF troops came under attack when they were providing security to road construction work near Jagargunda. There are two to three technological solutions available that will also be discussed at the meeting,” said a senior home ministry official. The initial report by the CRPF stated that the troops that came under heavy fire from Maoists on Monday had halted for lunch.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

First Published on: April 26, 2017 1:34 am