Can’t be communal just by visiting Mathura, says Yogi Adityanath

Maintaining that people should be proud of sacred places, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that no one should say that a person will become communal merely by visiting Mathura. “Now, no one can say that we will become communal if we come to Mathura. It is not a matter of concern. We should feel proud of this pure and sacred ground. And that is why I have especially come here today,” Adityanath said in Mathura, arriving on a two-day visit on Friday.

Addressing a cultural programme on the premises of Mathura’s Veterinary College during the Rasotsav festival, Adityanath said, “Earlier, there was a shortage of funds… people did not want to give money. People used to be afraid when there was talk of Ayodhya… people are scared when there is talk of Mathura. I have told Hema Malini-ji (Mathura MP) to hold a similar music programme on Sri Krishna Janambhoomi. A programme should also take place there.” He said that these areas should be developed.

Hema Malini is set to present a dance drama at Rasotsav on Saturday, the second day of the two-day classical music festival aimed at promoting tourism. Underlining the need for three-pronged development in the region, Adityanath said that cultural and spiritual atmosphere should not get disrupted but at the same time, basic development should take place.

“Sentiments of pilgrims who visit this place, believers and tourists, should be respected… on how they want to see cultural, spiritual and physical development here,” he said. On UP Investors’ Summit that concluded in Lucknow on Thursday, Adityanath said it was the first event of such a scale to be organised in the state. “I am happy to tell you that in the state Budget, we have arranged for Rs 100 crore to pursue development projects here. We are bringing around Rs 100 crore separately here from the CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) fund,” he said. Adityanath said more money was being invested in the area by the Centre under its different schemes.

