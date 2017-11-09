Can’t appoint full-time DGP, Gujarat govt tells HC, cites poll

The court, which adjourned the hearing till Friday, has now asked the government to give in writing about its stand on appointing full-time Director General of Police (DGP) in the state. (File Photo) The court, which adjourned the hearing till Friday, has now asked the government to give in writing about its stand on appointing full-time Director General of Police (DGP) in the state. (File Photo)

More than one-and-a-half month after a PIL was filed in the Gujarat High Court, seeking appointment of a full-time police chief, the state government on Wednesday passed the ball to the next government, citing the model code of conduct, which is in force in the state. Appearing for the government, Advocate General Kamal Trivedi told the Division Bench, led by Chief Justice R Subhash Reddy, that “the government is helpless to take any decision due to model code of conduct in place”.

“Let the new government come, and choose the DGP,” he told the court. However, the petitioner’s lawyer, I H Syed, argued that “the PIL was filed much in advance” of the Assembly elections. “The government) has no right to argue that they are helpless. They sought adjournments and now they say they are helpless for following the law of the land,” Syed said as he sought time to establish that there are provisions in the law for the state government to seek permission from the Election Commission for appointing full-time DGP in case of public urgencies.

The court, which adjourned the hearing till Friday, has now asked the government to give in writing about its stand on appointing full-time Director General of Police (DGP) in the state. Geetha Johri, who has been heading the state police as in-charge DGP since April this year, retires later this month.

The 1982-batch IPS officer is the first woman police officer who has been given the charge of police chief. She has been in controversy for supervising the probe in the Sohrabuddin Sheikh encounter case and was later chargesheeted by the CBI for conspiracy, murder, destruction of evidence, among others in the case. She was discharged from the case by the special CBI court in Mumbai, two years ago.

Johri took over as in-charge DGP after P P Pandey, who was also holding the additional charge of police chief, was forced to resigned in April this year after a petition was filed in the Supreme Court stating that he was made in-charge DGP despite being chargesheeted in the Ishrat Jahan encounter case and was out on bail. Since then Johri continues to hold the additional charge apart from her regular posting as Managing Director, Gujarat Police Housing Corporation, Gandhinagar.

In September, former IPS officer Rahul Sharma filed a PIL seeking regular appointment of DGP. The PIL claims that having in-charge DGP “conveys the message that the government of the day wants to keep the police force of the state as a pawn in its hands”.

The PIL said that in-charge appointments to the post of DGP are contrary to the provisions of the Bombay Police (Gujarat Amendment) Act, 2007 as well as directions issued by the apex court. The 2007 Act makes it mandatory for the state to appoint a full- time police chief with a minimum tenure of two years. The Act says that non-compliance with the provisions of the Act is impermissible, specially when officers, of required seniority, to officiate at this post are available. In the last hearing, the government pleader had orally told the High Court that “government is serious about appointing a full-time DGP”.

