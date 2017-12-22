Can’t appoint boxer Manoj Kumar as DSP, Khattar govt tells HC

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi) Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

Haryana government has told the Punjab and Haryana High Court that the state’s Sports Department has already offered the post of coach to Arjuna awardee and boxer Manoj Kumar in 2015, adding that the the 2010 Commonwealth Games gold medalist, cannot claim appointment against a particular post in a particular department. Seeking dismissal of his plea seeking appointment as DSP in the department’s Armed unit, the government said that when the Group-B post of Coach was offered to him, no post of DSP was available.

It, however, added said that there are 15 posts of DSPs under the Sports Quota and currently two are vacant. “The state government has decided to process the matter for filling up of two posts of DSPs and four posts of SIs and posts in other departments, if any, by placing the matter before the Committee headed by Chief Secretary, Haryana under the Sports Policies. Since, many sports persons have filed writ petitions claiming appointments …as well as the cases of other outstanding sports persons by way of inviting their claims/applications may be considered by the Committee for making recommendations to the government,” the response said.

However, the government has said since Kumar’s claim has already been considered and the post of Sports Coach has already been offered to him under the policy, “now he cannot claim appointment against a particular post in a particular department as it will affect the claims of other sportspersons”. Kumar in the plea before the court had said that the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports had last year forwarded his appeal for the appointment as DSP to the Haryana Chief Secretary, but the state has not yet taken any decision on the application. “The petitioner, who is a graduate, has not been appointed, where as the persons who are not even 12th pass are given appointment as DSP,” Kumar alleged in the petition.

According to a Haryana government policy, sports medal winners are out of turn appointed under various categories of posts depending upon the type of awards. Kumar had been initially offered inspector’s post in the police, but on his rejection of the offer he was asked to take the post of coach in the Sports and Youth Affairs department.

The government has also said that the posts of DSPs in past have been filed up under ex-cadre quota as per availability of posts under six per cent quota of total posts.

