Cannot silence my voice by targetting my son: P Chidambaram on ED show-cause notice

Former Union Minister P Chidambaram on Monday claimed that his son Karti Chidambaram wasn’t served any notice by the Enforcement Directorate. “No notice has been served on Karti Chidambaram so far. If a notice is received, a suitable reply will be sent,” Chidambaram said. His remarks come just hours after the law enforcement agency issued a show-cause notice in Karti’s name over alleged forex violations to the tune of Rs 45 crore.
Chidambaram also claimed that his son was being targetted allegedly by the central government as it wants to muzzle his voice. “By targeting Karti Chidambaram with baseless notices, the government cannot silence my voice or stop my writing,” he said.
READ | ED issues show-cause notice to Karti Chidambaram for alleged forex violations
Earlier today, the ED served notice to two Chennai-based firms. “ED serves notice to M/s Advantage Strategic Consulting for Rs 45 crore for FEMA contraventions in sale of Vasan Shares to overseas investors,” it said in a series of tweets.
Apart from this, the ED also served notice to Vasan Health Care Pvt Ltd for FEMA contraventions to the tune of Rs 2,262 crore.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now
- Apr 17, 2017 at 10:08 pmGenerally corrupts cry when they are caught just to save their faceReply
- Apr 17, 2017 at 9:49 pmWhere was your "voice" 3 years back when multimillion rupee scams in 3G, Adardh, CWG, Augusta, etc etc were taking place? Chidambram, your son did scam and is going to jail, your voice or no voice. You too go with him ....Reply
- Apr 17, 2017 at 9:44 pmDid large amounts of corruption knowingly, tweaked CBI reports overiding IB reports and made false claims about demonetization. All because of ideological differences which is far from reality and the results of demonetization is not negative if not positive. Just because people get educated in western universities doesn't mean they are all knowing or all powerful. ED notice is sent because his son was involved in FEMA transaction. Vasan eye care bloomed all over TN overnight. How? What was the cource of money and the trail led to PC's son. Media should put oil in it's eyes and make people aware of this criminal act of money laundering. If it was any other party media would have gone full guns blazing. Please be proactive in this case and identify the culprits media houses. Just because he has a communist bent of mind, don't leave him. He is a crooked communist.Reply
- Apr 17, 2017 at 9:37 pmHis family is one of the most corrupt alongwith his, Pawars, Yadavs (both Mulayam and Laloo), Abdullahs, Deve Gowdas. Now when action is taken he cries venetta. There is no need to silence his voice as he talks only trash and nothing genuine concerns. Can he even now say who was responsible for looting of Indian Bank and also how entered LS in 2009.Reply