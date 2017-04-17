Cannot silence my voice by targetting my son: P Chidambaram on ED show-cause notice

P Chidambaram P Chidambaram

Former Union Minister P Chidambaram on Monday claimed that his son Karti Chidambaram wasn’t served any notice by the Enforcement Directorate. “No notice has been served on Karti Chidambaram so far. If a notice is received, a suitable reply will be sent,” Chidambaram said. His remarks come just hours after the law enforcement agency issued a show-cause notice in Karti’s name over alleged forex violations to the tune of Rs 45 crore.

Chidambaram also claimed that his son was being targetted allegedly by the central government as it wants to muzzle his voice. “By targeting Karti Chidambaram with baseless notices, the government cannot silence my voice or stop my writing,” he said.

Earlier today, the ED served notice to two Chennai-based firms. “ED serves notice to M/s Advantage Strategic Consulting for Rs 45 crore for FEMA contraventions in sale of Vasan Shares to overseas investors,” it said in a series of tweets.

Apart from this, the ED also served notice to Vasan Health Care Pvt Ltd for FEMA contraventions to the tune of Rs 2,262 crore.

