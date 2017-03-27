Cannot make Aadhaar mandatory for welfare schemes: Supreme Court

Supreme Court of India Supreme Court of India

The Supreme Court on Monday said that the government cannot make Aadhaar card mandatory for welfare schemes offered by it. On the other hand, it also said that the government cannot be stopped ‘from using aadhaar in other schemes like opening of bank accounts and filing of income tax’.

Meanwhile, on the matter of hearing pleas that challenge use of Aadhaar, the court said that a seven-member bench is required to hear these petitions and right now it was not possible .

The government recently announced making Aadhaar mandatory for income tax returns and PAN cards. It also issued directives to telecom operators to re-verify users using Aadhaar-based process. There were also reports of Uttar Pradesh government mulling to make Aadhaar mandatory for Haj subsidy.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now