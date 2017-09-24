Cannot blame BJP for problems in AIADMK: TTV Dinakaran

TTV Dinakaran (Files) TTV Dinakaran (Files)

Sidelined AIADMK deputy general secretary TTV Dinakaran on Saturday said he would not blame the BJP for the problems in the AIADMK and the Tamil Nadu government as top ministers including Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had made mistakes.

Speaking to the media at Coorg, where 18 MLAs are sheltered in a private resort “to save the party from the hands of traitors”, Dinakaran said that after the Income-Tax raids at mining baron Sekhar Reddy’s premises in December 2016, many senior ministers including Palaniswami and former CM O Panneerselvam were nervous as evidence linking them in money deals was seized.

“They (leaders) told me that names of themselves and their family members were in Reddy’s diary, which was seized by the I-T department. Still, I wouldn’t blame the BJP. This is politics. And the raids were happening across the country during that period after demonetisation. If the allegation that the BJP was purposely targeting the AIADMK and misused their powers is true, they will suffer in the next election in Tamil Nadu and across India,” he said.

Dinakaran —- nephew of V K Sasikala who is against the unified AIADMK ruling the state —- said that the merger was nothing but EPS joining OPS, not the other way around. He said Palaniswami was a traitor who betrayed the party and cadres by joining hands with Panneerselvam.

Claiming that he was not afraid of anyone, Dinakaran said, “We are the products of a party led by courageous leader J Jayalalithaa.”

Regarding state minister C Sreenivasan’s remarks that top leaders including Dinakaran had “lied” about the health condition of late Jayalalithaa to the public, Dinakaran said they had footage of Jayalalithaa getting treatment in hospital and would hand it over at “an appropriate time”.

At a public meeting on Friday night, Srinivasan said that AIADMK leaders had lied after the late CM’s health last year so that people believe that her condition was improving. “The truth is that nobody saw her,” he had said, seeking an apology from the people.

