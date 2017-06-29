Nirmala Sitharaman on Not In My Name protest: Cannot be selective in condemning violence

Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said people should not be ‘selective’ when condemning violence and asked those who held the ‘Not In My Name’ protest yesterday to hold demonstrations in Kerala and West Bengal too. Answering questions as part of a #AskNirmala Twitter campaign, she added that nobody can take the law into their own hands ‘for whatever purpose’.
“(The ‘Not In My Name’ protest) seems to be a bit selective in nature… Lynching is happening elsewhere too. People are being lynched in Kerala based on ideologies, there is lynching happening in West Bengal, Kashmiri pundits were lynched out of Kashmir,” she was quoted as saying by PTI.
Thousands of people staged a protest against mob lynching on Wednesday in various cities across the country including New Delhi, Kolkata, Allahabad, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Patna, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Lucknow, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram. This protest was spearheaded by filmmaker Saba Dewan, in light of the death of 15-year-old Junaid Khan, who was lynched by a mob on a Mathura-bound train.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi broke his silence on the issue today while speaking at the centenary celebrations of the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad in Gujarat. He said, “Killing people in the name of cow is unacceptable. No one has the right to take law into his/her hands. We belong to a land of non-violence. Violence is not the solution to any problem.” He added that Mahatma Gandhi, Father of the Nation, would not approve of such incidents.
- Jun 29, 2017 at 9:29 pmMadam, We fully agree with your views. Cow smuggling is very rampant and quite often in villages for one reason or other violence takes place. It is not new. But off late media and frustrated political parties are giving very good communal colour. Even ordinary street fights which normally take place are being treated as communal violence. This is just conscipiracy to defame the govt in power.Reply
- Jun 29, 2017 at 9:22 pmLoss of breadwinner is always a sad and bad news. But these Ivory tower writers become blind, deaf and dumb when Hindus are lynched. Their protests are divisive, selective, communal, anti social, political and it will only promote social disharmony. Scores of Hindus are being killed in Karnataka, Kerala and Bengal.Why no protests for those killings? This Junaid case is a fight between two groups but escalated and our media gave very good communal colour. These Jantar Mantar protesters are same who had wept for death sentence of Kasab, Yakub and Afzal Guru.They have very polished quotations like: 1. Idea of India is in danger 2. Secularism is in danger 3. Cons ution is in danger 4. Have dialogue with stake holders( J K) 5. Find political solution to the problem(J K) 6. Will endanger secular fabric 7. Violation of human rights (if terrorist dies) 8. If soldier dies these Lefties become blind.Reply
- Jun 29, 2017 at 9:16 pmDuhhhhh.... Aaap galat trayk baja rahe ho meddumb... Everybody on Trayk-2. Aaapki 1 Tricks pony sarkar se do Trayk bhi barabar nahi bajta. Chalo koi baat nahi - wrong number ka zamana hai!Reply
