Nirmala Sitharaman on Not In My Name protest: Cannot be selective in condemning violence

Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said people should not be ‘selective’ when condemning violence and asked those who held the ‘Not In My Name’ protest yesterday to hold demonstrations in Kerala and West Bengal too. Answering questions as part of a #AskNirmala Twitter campaign, she added that nobody can take the law into their own hands ‘for whatever purpose’.

“(The ‘Not In My Name’ protest) seems to be a bit selective in nature… Lynching is happening elsewhere too. People are being lynched in Kerala based on ideologies, there is lynching happening in West Bengal, Kashmiri pundits were lynched out of Kashmir,” she was quoted as saying by PTI.

Thousands of people staged a protest against mob lynching on Wednesday in various cities across the country including New Delhi, Kolkata, Allahabad, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Patna, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Lucknow, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram. This protest was spearheaded by filmmaker Saba Dewan, in light of the death of 15-year-old Junaid Khan, who was lynched by a mob on a Mathura-bound train.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi broke his silence on the issue today while speaking at the centenary celebrations of the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad in Gujarat. He said, “Killing people in the name of cow is unacceptable. No one has the right to take law into his/her hands. We belong to a land of non-violence. Violence is not the solution to any problem.” He added that Mahatma Gandhi, Father of the Nation, would not approve of such incidents.

