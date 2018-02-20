Hemp without the high: Legal side still smoky, but Cannabis startups eye areas from fabric to medicine

Medical use of the drug in India is a few years away on account of requisite trials and approvals. Medical use of the drug in India is a few years away on account of requisite trials and approvals.

In April 2017, when the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued the first-ever research licence to grow cannabis to the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (CSIR-IIIM) in collaboration with Bombay Hemp Company (Boheco), it was the start of something unprecedented. Cannabis start-up Boheco was banking on the revival of cannabis to improve research, reduce drug abuse and aid cancer patients. Since November 14, 1985, when the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act came into force in India, the use of cannabis, with the exception of bhang, has gone underground.

Boheco began in 2013 and has been manufacturing and marketing merchandise fashioned out of hemp fibre and working extensively with government departments to help carve out a space for industrial and medical utilisation of cannabis in India. “There was a perception of blanket ban on this commodity. Nobody wanted to work with it because it is perceived as banned,” says Avnish Pandya, co-founder, Boheco.

The documented use of cannabis in India dates back to the Vedic period. In the Atharva-veda, the ‘bhang’ plant finds a notable mention as one of nature’s 5 sacred and distress-relieving plants. Consumption of cannabis in colonial India was found to be so extensive that the Indian Hemp Drugs Commission consisting of Indian and British medical experts determined in 1894 that its use was ancient, had some religious sanction, and was harmless in moderation. The panel concluded that it could potentially push consumers towards more dangerous narcotics. Until 1985, cannabis derivatives in India — bhang, charas and ganja — were regulated by the various state excise departments and legally sold by licensed shops.

Abhishek Rastogi, Partner at the law firm Khaitan and Co., explains: “The NDPS Act banned the production and sale of cannabis resin and flowers, but permitted the use of the leaves and seeds, allowing the states to regulate the latter.”

Over the past few years, Boheco has been actively prototyping a number of products for their Hemp textile business and working with regulators at the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to formally recognise hemp as a food item in the form of hemp seed, seed oil and protein. While studying the feasibility of Uttarakhand for production, given its long history of hemp, the start-up has partnered with Lucknow-based Council of Scientific & Industrial Research-National Botanical Research Institute (CSIR-NBRI) for its expertise in opium breeding. Research is currently underway towards developing stable, low-THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol — the psychoactive compound responsible for the ‘high’) varieties of cannabis for medical and industrial purposes.

“The fabric produced from hemp is high quality — it is crisp, skin friendly and highly comfortable. Hemp is also highly suitable as a technical fibre and it can be easily cultivated in hilly areas,” says B K Behera, director of the Department of Textile Technology at IIT-Delhi, who has been collaborating with Boheco and industrial groups on a research project to develop a processing line for hemp fibre to produce yarn. While leading world producers like China and France have a systematic, mechanised process in place for large-scale extraction of hemp fibre, India is currently in the initial phases of developing and customising such a technology.

In November 2016, Uttarakhand had announced plans to hand out licences to farmers allowing them to cultivate cannabis solely for industrial purposes, with the government as the sole buyer. “Everything depends on whether we have the right seed and the right regulation,” says Pandya.

The hemp-based products sold in the country thus far by companies like the Orissa-based HempCann are generally imported wholly or produced from raw material imported from China. “It has to grow in 1,000-2,000 acres to be industrially viable in India,” says Pandya.

There are also medical uses for hemp, especially in relieving pain from cancer. The most researched among these today is cannabidiol, commonly referred to as CBD — a non-psychoactive component with identified medical applications. “There is a large unmet medical need in India, in case of pain management of chronic illness like terminal, stage 3 cancer. The pain can be so severe that even morphine doesn’t work,” says Ram Vishwakarma, director of CSIR-IIIM.

The institute had approached the Jammu and Kashmir government for a legal license to cultivate cannabis for medical research and product development. “Once we received the go-ahead, Boheco approached with a desire to carry it forward with us. As a research organisation, we cannot handle the marketing aspect — so this is how the two came together in agreement,” says Vishwakarma.

“The US FDA has approved 5 new cannabis-derived drugs for cancer pain due to this property after Phase 3 trials,” says Vishwakarma, adding, “Another deadly disease is epilepsy in children. A CBD-based drug is the only drug available for that.”

Cannabis has been recognised for its medical use in 29 out of 51 US states, Canada, Australia and a significant number of another 20-odd countries across the world. In India, however, cannabis-derived drugs are unavailable, illegal and cannot be prescribed by doctors.

Medical use of the drug in India is a few years away on account of requisite trials and approvals. Despite wild and plentiful availability of cannabis, there are again no standardised varieties for medical research.

“The legality of cannabis use in India has been a subject matter of debate from the British rule to as recent as 2017,” says Rastogi. “Our foreign-influenced laws never took into account that cannabis has been used for medicinal and relaxational purposes in India for thousands of years,” says Romesh Bhattacharjee, former Narcotics Commissioner of India and an advisor to Boheco. “Theirs (Boheco) is a good effort and they are doing it within the legal framework. But for them to get it off the ground without running into problems from enforcement authorities, laws around cannabis will have to be liberalised,” he adds.

