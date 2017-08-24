Cane dues at Rs 2K crore-plus even after 5 months of Yogi Adityanath govt

‘The ruling party in its manifesto, however, promised to make this law applicable only from the next season. And now, they aren’t implementing even the promise of clearing all pending dues within 120 days of government.’ (Source: Express photo/Vishal Srivastav) ‘The ruling party in its manifesto, however, promised to make this law applicable only from the next season. And now, they aren’t implementing even the promise of clearing all pending dues within 120 days of government.’ (Source: Express photo/Vishal Srivastav)

More than five months after the Yogi Adityanath government assumed office, sugar mills in Uttar Pradesh (UP) are still to pay farmers over Rs 2,000 crore against past cane purchases. This, despite the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in its 2017 UP election manifesto promising to clear all pending dues of growers within 120 days of coming to power, and ensuring future payments in less than 14 days of cane supply.

Latest available data from the Cane Commissioner’s Office in Lucknow shows that UP mills have, as on August 22, paid only Rs 23,442.94 crore out of the Rs 25,386.77 crore worth of crop bought at the official state advised price (SAP) during the 2016-17 sugar season. Adding the unpaid dues of Rs 48.87 crore and Rs 29.91 crore from the preceding two seasons takes the total arrears — exclusive of any interest on delayed payments — to well over Rs 2,000 crore.

Out of the Rs 1,943.82 crore cane arrears for the current season — which technically runs from October to September, although crushing operations ended by early May — a major chunk is accounted for by just three groups, namely Bajaj Hindusthan (Rs 779.35 crore), U K Modi (Rs 390.93 crore) and Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd (Rs 140.30 crore).

Other private sector groups/companies with cane dues to growers in the 2016-17 season include Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Ltd (Rs 70.12 crore), Mawana Sugars (Rs 58.04 crore), Rana Sugars (Rs 33.44 crore), Gobind Sugar Mills (Rs 29.13 crore), Nawabganj Sugar Mills (Rs 21.71 crore), Kanoria Sugar (Rs 10.95 crore) and Yadu Sugar (Rs 10.16 crore).

Significantly, 19 mills belonging to the UP Cooperative Sugar Factories Federation — effectively controlled by the state government — also have outstanding cane dues of Rs 398.98 crore. On the other hand, the likes of Balrampur Chini Mills, Triveni Engineering, Dhampur Sugar Mills, K K Birla Group, DCM Shriram Ltd, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries, Dalmia Bharat Sugars, Uttam Sugar, Indian Potash Ltd, Daurala Sugar Works and Wave Group have discharged their entire cane payments.

The defaulting mills are concentrated mainly in Lakhimpur Kheri (Rs 314.68 crore), Baghpat (Rs 314.59 crore), Meerut (Rs 215.75 crore) and Shamli (Rs 133.13 crore). The last one incidentally happens to be the home district of UP’s Minister of State for Cane Development and Sugar Mills, Suresh Rana.

“Technically, the law (UP Sugarcane Regulation of Supply and Purchase Act, 1953) requires mills to pay us the SAP within 14 days of cane delivery, with any delay beyond this period attracting interest at the rate of 15 per cent per annum. The ruling party in its manifesto, however, promised to make this law applicable only from the next season. And now, they aren’t implementing even the promise of clearing all pending dues within 120 days of government formation, which took place on March 19,” said Jitender Singh Hooda, a nine-acre grower from Kheri Bairagi village in Shamli district.

