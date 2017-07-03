Show cause notice against Bihar cops for using mobile during CM Nitish Kumar’s seminar

The police officer can be seen playing Candy Crush on his phone. (Source ANI) The police officer can be seen playing Candy Crush on his phone. (Source ANI)

A show-cause notice has been issued to three IPS officers who were caught glued to their mobile phones while Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was addressing a gathering on the occasion of International day against Drug abuse and illicit trafficking recently.

A news channel camera caught one IPS officer playing a game on his mobile, while another officer seated beside him was seen looking at a photograph of PM Modi with US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump. The third officer, meanwhile, was seen watching some pictures on a popular social media platform. While the officers engrossed in their mobiles were seated in the last few rows, two other IPS officers, seated in the front row, were caught taking a nap.

Ironically, during the program, the Chief Minister was addressing the officers asking them to be more strict when dealing with alcoholism and drug abuse. The event was organised by Economic Offences Unit of the state police on Wednesday. According to a report in India Today, police officers from different districts in Bihar were called especially to attend the seminar.

Nitish Kumar had asked the officers to maintain an iron hand on the issue of prohibition and drug abuse. DGP PK Thakur, chief secretary Anjani Kumar Singh, home department principal secretary Amir Subhani, CM’s chief secretary Chanchal Kumar were among the few present at the seminar. “Liquor or drug addiction not only destroys health, wealth and family of the concerned but also causes an adverse impact on the nation. The ill-gotten money earned from drug smuggling is used for funding terror and other criminal activities. Police should remain alert against it,” DGP PK Thakur was saying while the officers continued to fiddle with their phones.

ADG (HQ) S K Singhal in an interaction with the media agreed to the fact that such kind of misconduct was unexpected from the senior officials. He also said that “They (the officers) will be counselled,” as quoted by Times of India.

