Candle light vigil to seek justice for Rohtak gang-rape victim

(Image for representational purposes. Express photo by Sumit Malhotra. Files) (Image for representational purposes. Express photo by Sumit Malhotra. Files)

A candle light vigil was organised in Jind to protest against the brutal gang-rape and killing of the woman in Rohtak district of Haryana last week. The solidarity march was organised by Indian National Students Organisation (INSO), the youth wing of the Indian National Lok Dal, on Saturday night. The 23-year-old woman was gang-raped and killed with her mutilated body being found in Rohtak on May 11, as the incident triggered a nation-wide outrage.

INSO leader Sanjay Jakhad led the vigil in which organisation members along with other people participated and prayed for the departed soul. Jakhad said the incident was grim reminder of the December 16 gang-rape of New Delhi which had sent shock waves across the country. “The Rohtak case has exposed the hollow claims of the state government about women safety and its much-touted ‘beti Bachao-Beti padhao’ campaign,” he claimed. INSO also demanded death sentence for the guilty in the gang-rape case, contending it would act as a deterrent to such crimes.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now