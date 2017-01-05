Candidates’ photographs to be displayed in Manipur, Uttrakhand EVMs

The model code of conduct has come into effect with announcement of the poll schedule on Wednesday. (File/Reuters) The model code of conduct has come into effect with announcement of the poll schedule on Wednesday. (File/Reuters)

Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will display photographs of candidates in the upcoming Assembly Elections in Manipur and Uttarakhand, V K Dewangan, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), said. This provision will be provided in the two states for the first time in the country, he told a press conference in Imphal on Wednesday.

A total of 18,07,843 voters are eligible to vote in two phases on March 4 and 8 next to elect 60 MLAs to the Manipur Assembly.

2,794 polling stations will be set up in the state.

While the first phase of polling on March 4 will cover 38 Assembly constituencies in six districts, the second phase of polling on March 8 next will cover the remaining 22 assembly constituencies in ten districts.

The model code of conduct has come into effect with announcement of the poll schedule on Wednesday.