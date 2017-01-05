Latest News
  • Candidates’ photographs to be displayed in Manipur, Uttrakhand EVMs

A total of 18,07,843 voters are eligible to vote in two phases on March 4 and 8 next to elect 60 MLAs to the Manipur Assembly.

By: PTI | Imphal | Published:January 5, 2017 2:08 pm
The model code of conduct has come into effect with announcement of the poll schedule on Wednesday.

Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will display photographs of candidates in the upcoming Assembly Elections in Manipur and Uttarakhand, V K Dewangan, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), said. This provision will be provided in the two states for the first time in the country, he told a press conference in Imphal on Wednesday.

2,794 polling stations will be set up in the state.

While the first phase of polling on March 4 will cover 38 Assembly constituencies in six districts, the second phase of polling on March 8 next will cover the remaining 22 assembly constituencies in ten districts.

The model code of conduct has come into effect with announcement of the poll schedule on Wednesday.

