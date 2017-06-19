Candidate should be someone who will be beneficial for the country: WB CM Mamata Banerjee on Presidential Candidate

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

In a clear disapproval of BJP’s candidate for Presidential election, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said she was surprised with the announcement. The BJP today announced that Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind has been made the candidate for Presidential election. BJP National President Amit Shah made the announcement after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Shah and other top leaders of his party to finalise the name of the candidate.

Disapproving the BJP’s nominee, Banerjee in a statement said, “In order to support someone, we must know the person. Candidate should be someone who will be beneficial for the country. I am not for a moment saying that the Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind is unfit to be the President. I have spoken to 2 or 3 other Opposition leaders, they are also surprised. There are other big Dalit leaders in the country. Just because he was the leader of Dalit Morcha of BJP they have made him the candidate.”

The West Bengal Chief Minister informed that the Opposition would announce its candidates on June 22 during an all-party meet. “The office of President is a key post. Someone of the stature of Pranab Mukherjee, or even Sushma Swaraj or Advani ji may have been made the candidate. Opposition will meet on 22nd June, only then we can announce our decision,” Banerjee said.

