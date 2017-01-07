Canadian woman files molestation complaint in Rishikesh

A 26-year-old Canadian woman has filed a police complaint against a man alleging that he molested her at a parking lot in Lakshman Jhoola area here last month, police said Saturday. On the basis of her online complaint addressed to Uttarakhand DGP M A Ganpati, Lakshman Jhoola police has registered a case against a person named Rahul on January 5.

Watch what else is making news:



The woman alleges that Rahul, whom she had befriended during her visit to Rishikesh last month, allegedly molested her on December 14 at a parking lot in Lakshman Jhoola area, in-charge of the police station D L Bharti said. The victim lodged her online complaint on January 2 after returning to her country, he said.

No arrests have been made so far in this connection as the address of the accused has not been given in the complaint, he said, adding attempts to contact the complainant have failed so far.