Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, family visit Taj Mahal

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau on his Indian rendezvous keeps up his classy style statements. (Source: PTI) Canadian PM Justin Trudeau on his Indian rendezvous keeps up his classy style statements. (Source: PTI)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited the Taj Mahal in Agra on Sunday with his family. Trudeau was accompanied by his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, children Ella-Grace Margaret, Hadrien and Xavier James Trudeau, besides his official staff.

“For me to be able to be here on an official trip while bringing my kids with me to share this is really special and being able to enjoy this as a dad with my kids is really nice,” Justin Trudeau said on his Taj Mahal visit.

During his week-long visit, Trudeau is expected to hold comprehensive talks with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on February 23, with a special focus on economic ties, trade and opportunities for creating jobs. In 2015, PM Modi was hosted by Trudeau in Canada soon after the latter was elected as Canada’s prime minister. This is Trudeau’s first visit to India in the capacity of Canada’s PM.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits the Taj Mahal in Agra, India. (Source: AP) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits the Taj Mahal in Agra, India. (Source: AP)

Trudeau, 46, is one of the youngest and more popular heads of states in the world. He will hold interactions with business leaders, students, young entrepreneurs as well as some members of the Indian film industry. He will visit PM Modi’s home state Gujarat, pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi and Sabarmati Ashram on Monday. He is also expected to visit Akshardham Temple in Gujarat and hold a discussion at an IIM-Ahmedabad on education and investment opportunities. He will also make visits to the Golden Temple and Delhi’s Jama Masjid.

Justin Trudeau (R) with wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, children Ella-Grace Margaret, Hadrien and Xavier James Trudeau. Justin Trudeau (R) with wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, children Ella-Grace Margaret, Hadrien and Xavier James Trudeau.

Later, he will attend roundtable meetings with business leaders in Mumbai for trade promotion, investment discussions etc. He will meet representatives of the cinema industry in Mumbai as well.

This cultural exploration could also potentially be seen as an attempt to reach out to the 1.4 million Indian diaspora in Canada, the second largest immigrant population in the North American country.

This is Justin Trudeau’s first visit to India as Prime Minister of Canada. This is Justin Trudeau’s first visit to India as Prime Minister of Canada.

The talks with PM Modi, meanwhile, are expected to be on wide-ranging issues like trade, defence, counter-terrorism, civil nuclear cooperation, space opportunities, climate change, energy and education. Sikh radicalism and the topic of the Khalistan movement reportedly featured when the national security advisors of both countries met recently. Trudeau had even pointed out once that there were more Sikhs in his Cabinet than in PM Modi’s Cabinet.

The two-way trade between India and Canada is just over $8 billion and Trudeau’s administration seemingly wants to increase that number, especially in the light of changing trade environment across the Atlantic and with US and China.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd