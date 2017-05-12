Canadian Pop-star’s India Debut: ‘Sorry’ moments at Bieber concert leave fans unhappy

Garbage and beer bottles strewn around D Y Patil stadium after Justin Bieber’s concert. Narendra Vaskar Garbage and beer bottles strewn around D Y Patil stadium after Justin Bieber’s concert. Narendra Vaskar

The Justin Bieber concert in the city attracted a huge audience of close to 50,000 from across the country. Watching the 23-year-old popstar on the stage brought tears to the eyes of many of them, as he belted out their favourite numbers. However, learning that what played at his debut concert in India was his pre-recorded studio version, took away a part of the ‘live’ experience, some felt.

Poonam Prabhu, a mother who had accompanied her daughter from Bangalore, was disappointed. “I did not realise it yesterday but read about it on social media. We do not expect something like this from live performances. The whole point is to hear him sing live. My daughter did not mind as much, because as a teen the experience itself was really thrilling.”

Purnett Moiransgthem, a sound editor who had come to listen to Bieber, however explained: “I could hear the studio recording in the background and knew it last night itself. And it was not surprising for me because I see him as a popstar and an entertainer. He has a whole package to give. For me the whole performance counted —the lights, the live music, the dance performers. Also, a lot of his songs are dependent on studio effects and they cannot be recreated live.”

But some fans had more complaints. Though the organisers promised a 160ft x 150ft main stage with production work being overseen by international experts, fans who had bought the lower range tickets complained of poor experience. “The stage was quite low and I could not see him (Bieber) 80 per cent of the time. I had to locate him with the help of the screens. Also, for the opening acts by Alan Walker, Zaeden and Sartek, the volume was kept lower, which I think is not fair as all artistes should get the same platform,” added Purnett.

While the organisers said there would be 15 TV screens in the arena, there were only three screens on the event day. Despite availability of free packaged drinking water at the stadium, lack of awareness forced people to buy mineral water bottles priced at Rs 100 from the food stands. People also complained that the food was exorbitantly priced. “We were asked to leave our bottles at the security check and then charged exorbitant price for them inside. We saw the water counters but did not know it was free,” said Prabhu.

She complained of poor post-event traffic management outside the stadium. “The traffic was so poorly managed that we found it impossible to leave the area, and it took three hours to reach Borivali.”

Tushar Doshi, DCP, Navi Mumbai, however said: “When 10,000 to 15,000 cars are added in the area, you cannot expect completely smooth traffic. There is bound to be slow moving traffic. We had deployed close to 150 traffic personnel for the event.”

“There were no dustbins to be seen and people threw the food leftovers all over the place. It was a filthy sight and really not worth an international concert. Even the washrooms were dirty and not fit to use,” said Vanshika Sharma, another fan at the event.

A staff at a food stall explained: “There were dustbins initially but once they got full they were not replaced. People left the plates around and the housekeeping staff eventually picked them up.”

The organisers were unavailable for comments.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now