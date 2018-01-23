Canadian PM Justin Trudeau to visit India from February 17 to 23

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (AP/File) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (AP/File)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will visit India from February 17-23 with the aim to strengthen bilateral strategic partnerships in key areas of counter-terrorism, energy and trade. He will visit Agra, Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Mumbai and New Delhi.

Trudeau will visit on the invitation of his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement. Cooperation in security and counter-terrorism, as well as exchange of views on global and regional issues of mutual interest, will form important components of the visit, the ministry said.

“The visit is aimed at further strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries in key areas of mutual interest, including trade and investment, energy, science and innovation, higher education, infrastructure development, skill development and space,” the statement said. Strong people-to-people contacts and presence of a large Indian diaspora in Canada provide a strong foundation for the relationship, the statement said.

