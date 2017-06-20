Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, Narendra Modi discuss Paris climate accord

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published:June 20, 2017 6:01 am
Ahead of PM Narendra Modi’s visit to the US, his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau called him Monday and the two discussed the Paris accord.
A government statement said, “Both leaders exchanged views on developments of mutual interest, specifically climate change, in which Prime Minister Modi reaffirmed India’s commitment to take forward implementation of the Paris Agreement.”
