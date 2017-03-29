Canadian missing in Maoist zone Sukma

A Canadian, John Szlazak, went missing in Maoist stronghold of south Sukma in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, triggering alarm in the state administration.

Chhattisgarh Police said Szlazak was stopped by Maoists and dalam members to enquire about his presence in the area.

Amid suggestions that he has been abducted, the police said that the Canadian was safe, and expressed hope that he would be released in a day or two.

Senior police officials told The Indian Express that Szlazak, who was cycling across various parts of the country, had most likely strayed into the Maoist stronghold of Kistaram in south Sukma.

“The Canadian national has an emergency button with him, which was activated on Monday, and he sent out a distress signal. His last location’s coordinates was in Singamadgu forests,” said D M Awasthi, Special DG (Anti-Naxal Operations).

“Given the sensitivity of the issue, we have not sent any police parties to the area where we believe he is. We have asked other locals and contacts to find out the details,” said P Sundar Raj, IG (Bastar).

Sukma SP Abhishek Meena said local traders and forest officials have been asked to go to the area and inform the Maoists that Szalazak has no connections with the government and is a “neutral visitor”.

Earlier in the day, Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj tweeted on Szalak’s abduction, saying that her ministry has taken note of the incident and spoken to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on the issue. She also sought for a report from the state government.

There were suggestions that the Szalak may have been in Koraput or Malkangiri in Odisha, but it became clearer through the day that he was in Sukma.

The Canadian embassy said they could provide little information due to privacy laws. They were in constant touch with the government.

With ENS, Delhi

