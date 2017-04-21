Canadian minister Harjit Singh Sajjan gets grand welcome at Golden Temple

Harjit Singh Sajjan. (File) Harjit Singh Sajjan. (File)

Canadian Defence Minister Harjit Singh Sajjan received a grand welcome from Shiromani Gurudwara Parbhandak Committee (SGPC) during his visit to the Golden Temple here on Thursday morning and was also honoured at Akal Takht by Jathedar Gaini Gurbachan Singh. Sajjan reached the Golden Temple at 6:15 am.and spent more than an hour inside the temple premises.

Sajjan listened to Gurbani for around 20 minutes inside sanctum sanctorum. After that, Sajjan moved to Akal Takht where Jathedar Gaini Gurbachan Singh was waiting for him. The Jathedar honoured Sajjan gave with a Siropa and garland, a rare honour.

SGPC wrote on the shield given to Sajjan, “SGPC feels proud while honouring Harjit Singh Sajjan who has played role in establishing unique existence and identity of Sikhs.” Sajjan wrote in visitor book, “My success is due to blessing of Guru.” Meanwhile, two activists of Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) tried to create ruckus outside canopy, but the SGPC task force stopped them from entering the canopy. Both raised Khalistan Zindabad slogans, but didn’t get response from anyone.

Sajjan also visited Bhagat Puran Singh Pingalwara in Amritsar later in the day and spent more than an hour with the children there. He refused to take any questions from the media.

