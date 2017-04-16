Canadian defence minister’s Punjab tour: Trip here not final, but village gears up for a rousing welcome to its son

Kundan Singh, father of Harjit Singh Sajjan, at their native Hoshiarpur village. Though Kundan Singh has been settled in Canada since 1970, he visits his village after a gap of 2-3 years along with his wife Vidya Devi. Kundan Singh, father of Harjit Singh Sajjan, at their native Hoshiarpur village. Though Kundan Singh has been settled in Canada since 1970, he visits his village after a gap of 2-3 years along with his wife Vidya Devi.

Though the father of the Canadian Defence Minister Harjit Singh Sajjan, who originally hails from Bambeli village of Mahilpur area of Hoshiarpur district, is not ready to comment on the Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s refusal to meet his son during his visit to the state, the villagers have been calling meetings to make arrangements for his “grand welcome” to the village. The village panchyat is planning to give a rousing welcome to the son of their village during his visit to the village, most likely on April 20.

Amarinder recently refused to meet Sajjan, calling him a “Khalistani sympathiser” and triggering attacks from the opposition parties and various groups. “I do not want to comment on the statement of Punjab CM. I can only say one thing, that truth is truth,” said Kundan Singh, father of Harjit Sajjan. Kudan Singh, who had visited his village after a gap of over two years, has been staying here for the past 3-4 months, overseeing the construction of their new house. Though Kundan Singh has been settled in Canada since 1970, he visits his village after a gap of 2-3 years along with his wife Vidya Devi.

A member of World Sikh Organisation (WSO), which is believed to be having Sikh hardliners as its members for long, Kundan Singh said he was not aware whether his son would come to village or not. “He may or may not visit here,” he said. Village sarpanch Paramjit Singh, however, said they had called a meeting of panchyat and other prominent villagers to discuss about the honour to be extended to the minister during his visit.

“Koi ki sochda hai asin ki laina, asin tan vaje gaje naal le ke awange sadhe lai bare Phakar di Gall hai ki sadhe pind da beta Canada da minister hai (what one thinks doesn’t matter to us… we will bring him with the beat of trumpets accompanying him as it is a matter of great pride that son of this village has become the minister in Canadian government,” said the sarpanch, when asked about Punjab CM’s statement. He said Kundan Singh was a religious leader.

