Canadian Defence Minister Harjit Singh Sajjan’s night stay at home: Evening chat with villagers, a charpoy on roof top to sleep on

Canadian Defence Minister Harjit Singh Sajjan, who spent Thursday night at his ancestral home in his native village of Bambeli in Hoshiarpur district, regrets the fact that he could not meet the waiting villagers earlier in the day due to security reasons.

Sajjan, however, met some of the villagers at his place Thursday late evening. He also wanted to move around and see his fields while leaving the village Friday morning, but was once again not allowed so because of security reasons.

When Sajjan left the village around 6:30 am on Friday for Chandigarh, several villagers came out of their houses to catch a glimpse. He simply waved and folded hands to greet them. Sarpanch Paramjit Singh said some villagers managed to meet him at his home Thursday night, when he shared with them his childhood memories of the village.

“He wanted to move around in the fields and to see the entire village on his foot, but was not allowed to do so,” said the Sarpanch, adding that people must understand his helplessness too.

Family sources said Sajjan went to the roof top of his house Thursday evening and sat on a charpoy, chatting with some villagers till late evening. He slept on the same chorpoy under the sky with a pedestal fan on his side to beat the heat, they said. Sajjan last came to his village in 2001. His family had left for Canada in 1970 when he was just five years old. Since then, it was his third visit. His parents, Kundan Singh and Vidya Devi, visit the village every 2-3 years. Sajjan became am MP in Canadian Parliament in 2015.

